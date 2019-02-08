Separate Salmonella Outbreaks Sicken 890 In 48 States

Two separate salmonella outbreaks have now sickened 890 people in 48 states, according to health officials.

In an outbreak linked to backyard poultry, 768 people in 48 states have been sickened, with 122 hospitalizations and two deaths reported.

In interviews, 75 percent -- 237 of 315 -- ill people reported contact with chicks or ducklings, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 38 cases have been confirmed in New York and 17 in Connecticut.

People reported getting chicks and ducklings from several sources, including agricultural stores, websites, and hatcheries, the CDC said.

Backyard poultry from multiple hatcheries are the likely source of these outbreaks, according to the CDC. Regardless of where poultry are purchased, they can carry Salmonella germs that can make people sick. Backyard poultry owners should always follow steps to stay healthy around their poultry.

A total of 127 cases in 33 states in an outbreak of multidrug-resistant Salmonella infections linked to contact with pig ear dog treats. Twenty-six people have been hospitalized. 15 illnesses have been reported in New York with one case confirmed in Connecticut.

State health and regulatory officials in several states and the FDA have tested pig ear dog treats at various suppliers and identified many different strains of Salmonella.

No single supplier, distributor or common brand of pig ear treats has been identified that could account for all the illnesses. As a result, the CDC and FDA are now advising people to not buy or feed any pig ear dog treats to pets.

The investigation is ongoing.

Most persons infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection, according to the CDC. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most recover without treatment.

However, in some persons, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.

