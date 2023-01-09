Separate Incidents Of Shots Fired In Area Under Investigation In Orange County

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating two incidents in which homes were struck by gunfire.

The incidents took place in Orange County in the city of Middletown around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.

According to Middletown Police Lt. Jeffrey Thoelen, during the first incident, in the area of Wickham Avenue and Sproat Street, the residents of a home heard a projectile pass through a front window. The home was occupied by multiple people; but fortunately, no injuries were reported by any of the occupants.

As police officers investigated, they located an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in an adjacent driveway on Sproat Street that had also been struck by a bullet, police said.

During the Jan. 8 incident, police received several calls reporting shots fired in the same area of Sproat Street and Wickham Avenue, Thoelen said.

Officers responded and conducted an extensive canvass of the area of Wickham Avenue, Sproat Street, and Cottage Street, but did not locate any suspects or other evidence of a shooting at that time, police said.

Approximately two hours later, the residents of a home located on Lincoln Street reported finding a hole inside a bedroom in the residence, which was consistent with a bullet strike. The scene was then secured and processed, with no injuries reported.

Thoelen said police believe both shots fired incidents are related, and that neither residence was the intended target of the shooter.

The police department is continuing to investigate both of cases and has increased patrols in the neighborhood to deter any additional incidents.

Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department at 845-343- 3151.

Additionally, any residents or business owners with video surveillance systems or doorbell cameras in the area around these incidents are encouraged to review their footage for images of the suspects.

