Seen Them Or Their Car? Alert Issued For Missing Woman, Man From Area

A pair of adults have gone missing in the area and New York State Police are asking the public's help in locating them.

Dutchess County residents Loretta M. Meanen, 87, and Claude L. Epstein, 69, of Amenia, were en route to Alabama (the Pell City area) and were expected early in the day on Tuesday, Dec. 10, State Police from the Dover Plains barracks said. Neither Meanen nor Epstein owns a cellular device, police added. They were last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Meanen and Epstein were operating a gray 2016 Ford Focus, four-door sedan bearing NY registration HZK5475.

"The trip from New York to Alabama is a long distance and the length of tardiness is not wholly suspicious yet, but we are asking for any public assistance in the interest of both their safety and the peace of mind of their family," state police said in a statement.

Anyone who has seen them or their vehicle or has information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the New York State Police, SP Dover Plains at (845) 677-7300.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.