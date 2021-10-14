Contact Us
Breaking News: Two Seriously Injured In Crash On Busy Area Roadway
Seen Him Or This Car? Missing Massachusetts Man Said He Was Headed To New York

Michael Baer Photo Credit: Westfield Police Department
Baer was last seen in a 2007 Buick LaCrosse Photo Credit: Westfield Police Department

An alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old man last seen several weeks ago in Western Massachusetts when he said he was headed to New York.

The Westfield Police Department in Hampden County is attempting to track down local resident Michael Baer, who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 20 when he told his roommate that he was planning to go to upstate New York to go horseback riding.

Baer has not been heard from since being reported missing.

Police said that Baer was likely driving a gray 2007 Buick LaCrosse when he left the area.

Anyone with information regarding Baer’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Westfield Police Det. Sgt. Seth Florek by calling (413) 246-3791 or emailing s.florek@cityofwestfield.org.

This is a developing story.

