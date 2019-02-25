Seen Him Or This Car? 16-Year-Old Goes Missing In Rockland

A 16-year-old boy has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in finding him.

At the request of the Clarkstown Town Police Department, a New York State Missing Child Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of Nicholas Guiliano.

Guiliano, from Valley Cottage, is believed to be driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima with NY registration plates FBM-4585.

He is 5-foot-9, about 130 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes. He has autism and may be in need of medical attention, the New York State Public Safety Department said.

He was last seen on Stockton Road in the hamlet of Valley Cottage in Rockland County at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800 or 911.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.