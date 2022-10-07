Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Rockland 11-Year-Old

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing.

Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home.

Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says Chen may have traveled to White Plains or Midtown Manhattan.

Chen was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white Adidas sneakers and was carrying a green canvas backpack, police said.

Anyone who may see Chen is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700, email dryan@orangetown.com, or call or text 845-587-4505.

