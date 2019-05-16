Contact Us
Seen Her? Teen From Long Island Goes Missing In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Cynthia DeFlora
Cynthia DeFlora Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police are asking the public for help in locating a Long Island teen who went missing from a group home in the Hudson Valley.

Cynthia DeFlora, 18, left Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie, located at 10 Children’s Way, in February, said the Suffolk County Police.

DeFlora’s father, who lives in Coram, reported her missing on Thursday, May 16, police said.

The teen is described as being a white female, 5-foot-8, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on DeFlora’s whereabouts to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or call 911.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

