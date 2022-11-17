Second Man Convicted For Fatal Shooting Of 21-Year-Old During Robbery In Hudson Valley

The second of two suspects implicated in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Hudson Valley man during a robbery will spend years in federal prison.

Following an eight-day trial, jurors found Yonkers resident Darnell Kidd, age 31, guilty of one count of murder through the use of a firearm Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the March 2011 killing of Jonathan Johnson in White Plains.

Federal prosecutors said Kidd and his co-conspirator, Marcus Chambers, age 31, arranged to meet Johnson on March 18, 2011 to buy marijuana.

When they finally met face-to-face, Kidd - also known as Donney Black - pulled a gun in an attempt to rob the man of his drugs. At some point, he shot Johnson, killing him.

“He now stands guilty of that murder,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to vigorously investigate gun violence and pursue justice for the victims of violent crimes.”

Kidd now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years to life in prion.

Chambers pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Acts robbery and conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery. He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in October 2022.

