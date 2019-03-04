Schools Announce Closures, Delayed Starts For Monday

The following school districts and schools have delayed starts and closures for Monday, March 4 as a result of the latest winter storm.
Westchester County
Bedford Central School District, two-hour delay
Blind Brook Public Schools, two-hour delay
Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District, three-hour delay
Byram Hills Central School District, three-hour delay
Chappaqua Central School District, three-hour delay
Croton Harmon School District, two-hour delay
Eastchester Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Edgemont Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Greenburgh Central School District, two-hour delay
Greenburg-Graham Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Greenburgh North Castle UFSD, three-hour delay
Harvey School, two-hour delay
Hendrick Hudson School District, two-hour delay
Iona Preparatory School, closed
Irvington Union Free School District, two-hour delay
John F. Kennedy Catholic High School, closed
Katonah-Lewisboro School District, three-hour delay
Lakeland School District, closed
Mamaroneck Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Masters School, closed
Mount Pleasant Central School District, two-hour delay
Mount Vernon City School District, two-hour delay
New Rochelle Public Schools, closed
New York School For The Deaf, closed
North Salem Central School District, closed
Ossining Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Peekskill City School District, two-hour delay, two-hour delay
Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District
Rye City School District, two-hour delay
Scarsdale School District, two-hour delay
Somers Central School District, two-hour delay
Southern Westchester BOCES, two-hour delay
White Plains Public School District, two-hour delay
Yonkers Public Schoolst, two-hour delay
Yorktown Central School District, three-hour delay
Putnam County
Brewster Central School District, closed
Carmel Central School District, closed
Garrison Union Free School District, three-hour delay
Haldane Central School District, two-hour delay
Mahopac Central School District, closed
Putnam Valley Central School District, closed
Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES, closed
Dutchess County
Beacon City School District, two-hour delay
Pawling Central School District, two-hour delay
Poughkeepsie City School District, two-hour delay
Wappingers Central School District, two-hour delay
Rockland County
Albertus Magnus High School, two-hour delay
Clarkstown Central School District, two-hour delay
East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay
North Rockland Central School District, two-hour delay
Nyack Public School District, two-hour delay
Pearl River School District, two-hour delay
Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay
South Orangetown Central School District, two-hour delay.
Orange County
Cornwall Central School District, two-hour delay
Goshen Central Schools, two-hour delay
Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School, two-hour delay
John S. Burke Catholic High School, two-hour delay
Minisink Valley Central School District, two-hour delay
Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, two-hour delay
Orange-Ulster BOCES, two-hour delay
Pine Bush Central School District, two-hour delay
Tuxedo School District, two-hour delay
Valley Central School District, two-hour delay
Warwick Valley Central School District, two-hour delay
Washingtonville Central School District, two-hour delay
