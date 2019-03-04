Schools Announce Closures, Delayed Starts For Monday

The following school districts and schools have delayed starts and closures for Monday, March 4 as a result of the latest winter storm.

Westchester County

Bedford Central School District, two-hour delay

Blind Brook Public Schools, two-hour delay

Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District, three-hour delay

Byram Hills Central School District, three-hour delay

Chappaqua Central School District, three-hour delay

Croton Harmon School District, two-hour delay

Eastchester Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Edgemont Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Greenburgh Central School District, two-hour delay

Greenburg-Graham Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Greenburgh North Castle UFSD, three-hour delay

Harvey School, two-hour delay

Hendrick Hudson School District, two-hour delay

Iona Preparatory School, closed

Irvington Union Free School District, two-hour delay

John F. Kennedy Catholic High School, closed

Katonah-Lewisboro School District, three-hour delay

Lakeland School District, closed

Mamaroneck Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Masters School, closed

Mount Pleasant Central School District, two-hour delay

Mount Vernon City School District, two-hour delay

New Rochelle Public Schools, closed

New York School For The Deaf, closed

North Salem Central School District, closed

Ossining Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Peekskill City School District, two-hour delay, two-hour delay

Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District

Rye City School District, two-hour delay

Scarsdale School District, two-hour delay

Somers Central School District, two-hour delay

Southern Westchester BOCES, two-hour delay

White Plains Public School District, two-hour delay

Yonkers Public Schoolst, two-hour delay

Yorktown Central School District, three-hour delay

Putnam County

Brewster Central School District, closed

Carmel Central School District, closed

Garrison Union Free School District, three-hour delay

Haldane Central School District, two-hour delay

Mahopac Central School District, closed

Putnam Valley Central School District, closed

Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES, closed

Dutchess County

Beacon City School District, two-hour delay

Pawling Central School District, two-hour delay

Poughkeepsie City School District, two-hour delay

Wappingers Central School District, two-hour delay

Rockland County

Albertus Magnus High School, two-hour delay

Clarkstown Central School District, two-hour delay

East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay

North Rockland Central School District, two-hour delay

Nyack Public School District, two-hour delay

Pearl River School District, two-hour delay

Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay

South Orangetown Central School District, two-hour delay.

Orange County

Cornwall Central School District, two-hour delay

Goshen Central Schools, two-hour delay

Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School, two-hour delay

John S. Burke Catholic High School, two-hour delay

Minisink Valley Central School District, two-hour delay

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, two-hour delay

Orange-Ulster BOCES, two-hour delay

Pine Bush Central School District, two-hour delay

Tuxedo School District, two-hour delay

Valley Central School District, two-hour delay

Warwick Valley Central School District, two-hour delay

Washingtonville Central School District, two-hour delay

Refresh page for new updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.