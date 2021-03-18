Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Mass Vaccination Sites Accepting Applications In Hudson Valley
News

School District In Area Goes Remote After Threatening Call

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School
Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A Hudson Valley school district is learning remotely after a threatening phone call was made to one of its schools.

Goshen Schools Superintendent Daniel Connor said that a threatening call was made to Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School at approximately noon on Wednesday, March 17.

The police were notified and are actively investigating the incident.

Connor said that there is no immediate threat, though students and staff across the district were sent home on Wednesday and switched to its distance learning model on Thursday, March 18 as a precaution.

The nature of the threat has not been disclosed.

Police said that following the threat, there would be increased patrol and presence outside of school buildings when in-person learning resumes on Friday.

 “I understand that this disturbing incident may be upsetting to our Goshen Schools family,” Connor stated. "Please know that we will continue to work closely with our local police officers, our School Resource Officers to ensure the safety of our students and employees. If you have any questions, please contact me and/or your building principal.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.