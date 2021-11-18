School Closes In Area After Shooting Injuring Four Teens

Police are investigating after the shootings of several teens caused the closure of an area school.

The Newburgh Free Academy in Orange County is closed Thursday, Nov. 18, after the City of Newburgh Police discovered four teens shot in the area on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

In a message from the school posted Wednesday, school leaders said the closure is out of an "abundance of caution in response to an incident that occurred in the community".

The four victims, ages 16 to 18, were discovered around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday when the City of Newburgh Police received a ShotSpotter notification for the area of William Street and Carson Avenue.

As officers were responding to the area they were directed to the area of 98 William St., where three gunshot victims were located, said the City of Newburgh Police.

Two victims had sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and one had sustained two gunshot wounds to his stomach, police said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital where officers were notified of a fourth gunshot victim with gunshot wounds to his legs at the hospital.

The victims range in age from 16-18 and are all Newburgh residents, police said.

The shootings are currently under investigation by City of Newburgh Detectives, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI-led Hudson Valley Safe Streets Taskforce and the New York State Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7509

