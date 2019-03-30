Scam Alert: 'Spoofing' Schemers Pose As Police

Local police departments have been warning residents of the increased prevalence of phone scams - but a new type of scam has resulted in numerous complaints and concerns.

Scammers have started using an Internet application called “spoofing” to enable them to display their caller ID to make it appear as though the call is coming from a local police department.

As a result, those receiving the call feel as though it is legitimate and let their guard down, potentially providing personal information and increasing the chances of becoming a victim.

Local law enforcement agencies and representatives want to stress that they will never request personal information over the phone. If you have any doubts about the validity of a call, contact your local police department directly.

