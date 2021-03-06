Scam Alert Issued For 'Update Your Contact Info' Fake DMV Emails, Texts

The New York State DMV is warning drivers it has seen an increase in scammers pretending to be the department in an attempt to commit identity theft.

These attempts often include logos, images, and content copied from the legitimate New York State DMV website (or another government site) to make their fraudulent communication appear realistic.

Phishing can also be in the form of phone solicitations, fraudulent social media accounts, or websites.

"We encourage you to remain vigilant and to use caution to protect your data," the department said. "Remember that if the message does not feel right, chances are it is not."

Recent examples include emails and text messages asking recipients to update their personal information for expiring government documents.

Another scam text. New York DMV

If you receive one of these texts or emails, officials said not to click on any links and do not provide any personal information.

If you feel that you have been contacted in an attempt to obtain your personal information, the department wants to know.

A description of the event or, if possible, a screenshot can be emailed to dmv.sm.phishingattacks@dmv.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.