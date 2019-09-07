Scam Alert: iPhone Users Warned Not To Answer This Type Of Call

iPhone users are being targeted by scammers running a sophisticated scheme warning them that there is suspicious activity on their iCloud account.

Officials have issued a warning of a new scam that involves fraudsters making phony calls posing as Apple support staff. The calls look authentic before an actual Apple support number from a local Apple number and Apple logo will display on the screen.

The callers use spoofing technology to alter the numbers that show up on the caller ID. The schemers then go to work attempting to steal information about iCloud accounts and passwords.

Apple's website states that if a customer gets a call claiming to be from Apple support that you hang up immediately, and call the customer service number on your own. They also suggest that you activate two-factor authentication to protect yourself.

The company noted that real support team members do not ask for an Apple ID, password, iCloud information or verification codes to provide help.

