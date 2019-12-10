Scam Alert: Beware Of Calls, Texts From Fake Uber Employees

There's a new Uber scam and police are warning area residents to be aware of it.

Scam callers claiming to be Uber employees say they need to verify your account login credentials.

If the victim doesn't immediately agree, the scammer will say there has been some suspicious activity on your account and "in order to continue driving, you will need to verify four out of five questions."

While talking to the victim, the scammer will then send a text message that begins "Reply for verification."

That is followed by subsequent texts asking for password and other info.

Several victims of the scam have reported having money stolen from their bank accounts after giving the details asked for following the initial call.

