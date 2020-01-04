Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Fruit Sickens 96, Including Five In NY, CT

A recalled fruit mix has been identified as the potential source of a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 96 people, including some in Connecticut and New York.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control are actively investigating an outbreak of illnesses caused by Salmonella Javiana.

According to health officials, epidemiological and traceback evidence indicate that fruit mix with cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes from Tailor Cut Produce of North Brunswick, New Jersey, is a potential source of this outbreak.

Illnesses have been reported in New York (four) and Connecticut (one), as well as Delaware, Pennsylvania, California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and Virginia.

According to the FDA, illnesses reported in people outside the tri-state area reported that they had visited the area where the allegedly contaminated fruit was distributed.

The original recall was issued on Saturday, Dec. 8 for products distributed between Friday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 1.

"The recalled products may have been distributed to nursing homes, schools, hospitals and other facilities that cater to vulnerable populations, it is important that these facilities do not sell or serve them," the FDA stated. "Please consult with your distributor to confirm the source of the fruit mix and cut fruit used in your operation.”

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

