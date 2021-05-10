Sales, Marketing Consultant From NY Accused Of Killing Dog On Golf Course

A prominent sales and marketing consultant from New York is facing charges for allegedly shooting and killing a dog that interfered with his game on a golf course at a popular resort, officials announced.

Salil Zaveri, a former Long Island resident, was arrested in Puerto Rico after allegedly murdering a dog that stole his ball at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort in Rio Grande by shooting it repeatedly with a 9mm pistol.

Zaveri, the CEO of Zaveri Consulting, LLC now based in Puerto Rico, allegedly shot a dog several times in the north coastal town after it stole his golf ball on the course, police said.

In a statement released by police, it is alleged that Zaveri shot the dog at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, May 8.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 emergency call, and the preliminary investigation determined that Zaveri allegedly shot and killed the dog.

It is alleged that Zaveri shot the dog at least three times before his arrest, which was caught on video that can be found here. Video of his arrest was caught here.

“An eyewitness told me that the dog ran onto the golf course and grabbed the suspects’ golf ball to play with it,” CBS reporter David Begnaud, who broke the story, posted online. “The suspect allegedly shot the dog twice, then went up to the ball and hit it to the next hole, and then shot the dog a third time.”

Police told Begnaud that Zavari is licensed to carry a firearm on the island. Zavari claimed the dog was trying to attack him, but witnesses told police that claim was not true

According to Begnaud, in a WhatsApp message, Zaveri attempted to justify shooting the dog by saying it was out of fear.

Zaveri was released on a $60,000 bond, but his passport and driver’s license were seized. He was scheduled to make a court appearance in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

As a consultant, Zaveri aims at increasing sales and profits for his clients and insurance recommendations, according to his website. He touts that he has more than 40 years of experience in sales and marketing.

His website says he is based in Puerto Rico and has team members throughout the United States.

“I have 40+ years of experience in sales & sales management,” his bio says. “The various roles that I have had are in chronological order: College Agent, Special Agent, Account Representative, Branch Manager, District Manager, General Manager, Independent Broker and now in my current capacity as FOUNDER & CEO of Zaveri Consulting, LLC."

