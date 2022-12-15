Sale Of Dogs, Cats, Rabbits In Stores Banned In NY Pet Stores

In an effort to end the "puppy mill pipeline," New York has banned pet stores from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits.

The legislation, which was signed into law on Thursday, Dec. 15, will prohibit the sale of these animals in pet stores across the state and instead encourage them to make space available to show pets up for adoption, according to Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal, a Democrat who represents District 67 in Manhattan.

The ban comes as many pet stores across the nation have stopped selling live animals and have instead turned to selling items that pet owners need including food, toys, clothes, and grooming items. Only about 60 stores in New York still sell live animals, according to Rosenthal.

Rosenthal said that the ban would stop stores from mistreating the animals they sell.

"Animals sold in pet stores are sourced from out-of-state puppy mills and sold for thousands of dollars, perpetuating a cruel system that churns out puppies kept in horrific conditions for the sole purpose of making a profit, despite the misery of animals, sentient beings who suffer tremendously at the hands of this industry," Rosenthal said.

Other advocates of the ban praised the state's effort to end the practice of selling live animals.

"Animal advocates are rejoicing that New York has finally shut the door on this cruel puppy mill industry. There’s no place left for them in our state," said Brian Shapiro, the New York State Director for the US Humane Society.

Matt Bershadker, President of the animal welfare organization ASPCA, also commended the ban, saying, "By ending the sale of cruelly bred puppy mill dogs in state pet shops, New York is shutting down the pipeline that enables retail sellers and commercial breeders to profit from unconscionable brutality."

Other states that have also banned the sale of live animals in pet stores include California, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, and Washington.

