Salad Kits Sold At Trader Joe's Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergens

A company has recalled a salad kit product sold at Trader Joe's stores across the United States because the kits may contain undeclared allergens.

Taylor Farms Retail issued a recall on Friday, May 27, of a single production day of its Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit due to the possibility that the products contain undeclared wheat and eggs.

The company said no adverse reactions related to the recalled products have been reported.

The products have a UPC number of 0066 2932 and a Best if Used By date of June 2, 2022.

The salad kits are packaged in a 9.75-ounce bag.

The company said it identified the issue after receiving a report from a consumer about an incorrect ingredient kit.

Those who purchased the recalled products should discard them, the company said.

Consumers with questions can contact Taylor Farms at 855-455-0098.

