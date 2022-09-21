Running Truck Found Chained To ATM In Area, Police Say

Police found a running pickup truck with a chain attached to an ATM machine at Hudson Valley bank, but not the suspect or the missing cash.

The incident took place in Orange County around 5 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Chase Bank at 12 Lloyds Lane, the town of Wallkill.

Town of Wallkill Police officers responded to a report of a “larceny” at the Chase Bank but when they arrived, the officers found a running, abandoned pickup truck with a chain attached to the tow hitch and the front fascia of the ATM, said Lt. Robert McLymore, of the Wallkill Police.

An undetermined amount of currency was removed from the ATM, he added.

But no suspect was found, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Town of Wallkill Police Department Detectives at 845-692-6757.

