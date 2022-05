A runner died after collapsing at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half-Marathon on Saturday, May 21, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.

The man was taken to Coney Island Hospital and pronounced dead, according to ABC7.

The man was 30 years old and lived in Brooklyn, ABC7 said.

His identity has not yet been released.

