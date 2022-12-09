Route 9W Closure Planned In Rockland County

A section of Route 9W in Rockland County will be closed to traffic in both directions for road repairs this weekend.

The state Department of Transportation said Route 9W will be closed to traffic in both directions between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in Orangetown from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, to facilitate roadway repairs, weather permitting.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour using Route 59, Route 303, and Route 340. DOT officials said.

Local residents will be able to access their properties.

During the closure, drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license, state officials said.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

