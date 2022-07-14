Route 45 Stretch In Rockland Renamed For Late Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd

A section of a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been renamed to honor a fallen area firefighter who was killed in a massive fire trying to save more than 125 residents.

Route 45 in Rockland County between New Hempstead Road and East Eckerson Road is now designated as “Firefighter Jared Lloyd Memorial Highway."

Road signs with the new name are expected to be unveiled later this year after they are installed by the NYS Department of Transportation.

The legislation to rename the roadway was sponsored by State Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski, and Assemblyman Michael Lawler to rename a section of Route 45 in memory of fallen firefighter Jared Lloyd was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul just before July 4.

“Jared Lloyd made the ultimate sacrifice, and preserving his memory by renaming a major road in his honor is one crucial way we can honor his heroic actions," said Reichlin-Melnick. "When people drive along Route 45, they will always be reminded of that tragic day and the heroism of Firefighter Jared Lloyd."

Lloyd, a member of the Columbian Engine Company No. 1, was one of the first on the scene at the Evergreen Court Adult Home fire on March 23, 2021, and helped save the lives of over 100 residents.

"His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten,” said Reichlin-Melnick.

Lloyd's family was pleased by the news that this tribute to their son will become a reality.

“We are truly grateful that Rockland County has recognized the impact that Jared has left on this community. And this renaming of the roadway confirms that,” said Jared’s mother Sabrail Davenport.

Jared’s father Calvin Lloyd said, “I’m delighted that the Governor has signed the bill and that the roadway is being renamed. The memory of my son is just so important, and I really appreciate what the Senator and Assemblymen have done to honor Jared.”

Lloyd, a member of the fire department for over 15 years, was also honored posthumously with the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden in May for his actions that night.

At the time, company members said: "Jared is clearly a worthy recipient of this honor and we will do we can to continue to remember not just his sacrifice, but the joy, friendship, and brotherhood he brought to all who had the privilege of knowing him."

