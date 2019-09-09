Rockland Youth Gymnastics Coach Sentenced As Victims Speak During Hearing

A former gymnastics coach has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexually abusing several students for years.

Joseph Lewin, 68, of Port Chester, was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 9, after facing his victims during the sentencing at the Rockland County courthouse in New City.

In addition to the four years, Lewin will serve five years post-release supervision, he will have to register as a sexual offender upon release and stay away from his victims, said the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

During sentencing, the victims told the judge how they had suffered from depression, anxiety, and had trust issues since being sexually abused by Lewin.

Lewin was arrested in May 2018 after five former students came forward with their stories of abuse. According to the District Attorney's Office, beginning in approximately 2007 and continuing until 2014, while working as a gymnastics coach at several athletic facilities in Rockland County, Lewin engaged in sexual contact with at least seven underage victims.

He pleaded guilty to one count of sex abuse in June.

The victims were Lewin’s students at Joe's Gym in Hillburn, which has closed. Lewin also owned The Gym in Suffern, was co-owner and director of Universal Gymnastics in Spring Valley, The Mini Gym of Pomona, and was the founder of Mini Gym program for preschoolers and gymnastics in White Plains.

Lewin most recently worked as a tumbling instructor in Stony Point.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.