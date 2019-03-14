Rockland Man Sentenced For Rape Of Young Girl

A man who pleaded guilty to raping a girl under the age of 13 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Nathaniel Saunders, 46, of Haverstraw, was sentenced on Thursday, March 14, on one count of rape which took place between Feb. 1 and March 31, 2015, said Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece

The sexual molestation occurred in the Village of Haverstraw, the DA's office said.

In addition to the lengthy prison sentence, Saunders was sentenced to 10 years' post-release supervision and will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Town of Haverstraw Police Department with the assistance of the Special Victims Unit of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

“I hope this sentence brings some measure of comfort to the victim and her family in knowing that a dangerous sexual predator will no longer be a threat to her safety or to that of other children," said Gilleece.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Devlin prosecuted the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.