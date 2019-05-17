Contact Us
News

Rockland Man Sentenced For Making 200-Pound Bomb

Zak Failla
Paul Rosenfeld of Tappan.
Paul Rosenfeld of Tappan. Photo Credit: Provided

The area man who built a high-powered bomb in his basement and threatened to blow himself up in Washington, D.C. on Election Day to protest the direction the country is heading will spend more than a year behind bars.

Paul Rosenfeld, 57, of Tappan in Rockland County, was sentenced on Friday, May 17 to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty in February to one count of manufacturing a destructive device and two counts of transporting explosive powder from New Jersey to New York. He also admitted making smaller explosive devices as a test.

Officials noted that Rosenfeld has already served seven months in prison following his arrest in October.

According to a lohud report , Rosenfeld attempted to commit suicide in prison and spent four days in the hospital chained to a bed. He may have to spend time in a psychiatric facility upon his release from prison. Rosenfeld’s attorneys had asked the judge for time served, but that request was denied.

Rosenfeld’s arrest came after the FBI received a tip that he was plotting to build and transport an explosive device to Washington, D.C. and detonate it near the National Mall on Election Day. FBI agents pulled him over while he was driving in October and he confessed to his plot.

A subsequent search of Rosenfeld’s home found eight pounds of black powder explosive that was to be used in a 200-pound bomb. Rosenfeld allegedly had no plans to harm anyone besides himself, but prosecutors argued that unintended casualties were likely.

"Had he been successful, Rosenfeld’s alleged plot could have claimed the lives of innocent bystanders and caused untold destruction," FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney stated.

