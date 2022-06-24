Rockland Man Indicted On Murder Charge In Case Involving Missing Man

A Hudson Valley man has been indicted for the murder after the body of a missing man was allegedly found stabbed to death in his apartment.

Rockland County resident Joseph Janulewicz, age 63, of West Nyack was indicted on murder charges on Thursday, June 23.

On Friday, June 10, a relative of Brian Romney, age 56, of the Orange County village of Greenwood Lake, filed a missing person report with the Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department, when he did not arrive at his relative’s home as expected on Wednesday, June 8, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

State Police was requested to assist in the missing person investigation. On the morning of Wednesday, June 15, a vehicle belonging to Romney was located in West Nyack, in close proximity to East Street, the DA's Office said.

The investigation by the state police led to the discovery of Romney’s body concealed inside Janulewicz's home on Thursday, June 16, said the DA's Office.

Romney suffered multiple stab wounds and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Janulewicz was indicted on felony murder and concealment of a human corpse, Walsh said.

“As alleged, the defendant perpetrated a brutal and senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of Brian Romney," Walsh said. "This type of violence will never be tolerated and those who commit these crimes will be held accountable."

No other details have been released about the connection between the two men or what might have led to the murder.

Arraignment on the indictment is pending. Janulewicz was remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted.

