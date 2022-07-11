Rockland Man Indicted After Undercover Investigation Into Child Predators

A 32-year-old Hudson Valley resident is facing multiple charges after authorities said he sent sexually-explicit photographs and messages to an undercover officer who was posing as a child.

Thomas Szeliga, of the hamlet of Orangeburg in Rockland County, was indicted on one count of second-degree attempted criminal sexual act and one count of first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors, according to authorities.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II said that on or about and between Friday, June 3, and Monday, June 27, Szeliga exchanged sexually explicit texts, photographs, and phone calls with an individual he met online who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

He was actually communicating with an undercover officer posing as a child, Walsh said.

According to the announcement, Szeliga planned to meet with the child to engage in sexual conduct at a Rockland County bowling alley.

The case was investigated by the Rockland County District Attorney's Office with assistance from:

Clarkstown Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations

FBI Safe Streets Unit

Orangetown Police Department

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.