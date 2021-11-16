Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

Rockland Man Arrested For Downloading, Distributing Child Porn, FBI Says

Nicole Valinote
A Hudson Valley man was apprehended on charges of downloading and distributing child pornography.

The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force arrested Timothy Mirabal in Rockland County on Thursday, Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the FBI on Friday, Nov. 12.

Investigators allege that Mirabal used an international phone application, which allowed him to link to a folder containing child pornography.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the FBI New York at 212-384-1000 or submit a tip online here.

