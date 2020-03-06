Rockland Double-Homicide Suspect Had Order Of Protection Against Him

A man charged in the double homicide of a mother and daughter that left a 1-month-old baby girl motherless had an order of protection against him.

Robert C. Williams III, 32, of Hillcrest, was arraigned Saturday, May 30, for the crime which took place in Rockland County on Tuesday, May 26, in Valley Cottage, said the Clarkstown Police Chief Raymond McCullagh.

The two victims, 63-year-old Wanda Castor and 27-year-old Kathleen Castor, both of Valley Cottage, were found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said.

The baby girl named Anastasia was found unharmed at the scene by police.

Police are not sure if Williams, who was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, is the father of the child, the chief said during a press conference on Monday.

McCullagh said Williams was a former domestic partner of Kathleen Castor, but police only had "anecdotal" evidence that he is the father of Anastasia at this time.

The baby is currently in the custody of Rockland's Child Protective Services, McCullagh said.

The order of protection was issued in November 2019 in Rockland County Court.

During the press conference, the police did not provide additional information about the couple's relationship or a possible motive for the crime.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to all of the victim's family and friends, as we continue to seek justice for Wanda, Kathleen, and baby Anastasia," the chief said.

Williams was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt.

He is being held without bail at the Rockland County Jail until his next court hearing which is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

"Rockland will not stand for these acts of violence. We will ensure justice is served," Walsh said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crime to call the Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840.

