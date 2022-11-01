Rockland County Man Nabbed For Burglary Of $1K In Goods From Home, Police Say

Contact Us
A Stony Point man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a home in the area.
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with burglary after allegedly entering a home and stealing more than $1,000 in goods.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 9:25 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, in Stony Point.

Rafael Olivo, age 58, of Stony Point, was arrested after he allegedly entered a home and removed items valued at more than $1,000 without permission, said Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.

Olivo was arrested and charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Grand larceny
  • Petit Larceny
  • Criminal trespass 

He was processed and issued a criminal summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

