Rockland County Man Nabbed For Burglary Of $1K In Goods From Home, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with burglary after allegedly entering a home and stealing more than $1,000 in goods.
The incident took place in Rockland County around 9:25 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, in Stony Point.
Rafael Olivo, age 58, of Stony Point, was arrested after he allegedly entered a home and removed items valued at more than $1,000 without permission, said Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.
Olivo was arrested and charged with:
- Burglary
- Grand larceny
- Petit Larceny
- Criminal trespass
He was processed and issued a criminal summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
