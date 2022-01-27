Rockland County Drive To Seek Match For Woman In Need Of Stem Cell Transplant

A mother of two from the region is in need of a stem cell transplant after she was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, and an upcoming drive will seek to find a match.

A cheek swabbing event will be held in Rockland County on Monday, Jan. 31, for 49-year-old Andrea Demetriou Kalliaras, according to an announcement from the nonprofit "Be The Match."

The event will take place at the Palisades Center East Court near H&M on Level 1 from noon to 6 p.m.

Demetriou Kalliaras, who is the mother of two teenagers, was recently diagnosed with a form of Leukemia that requires a stem cell transplant to be cured.

"Please give her a chance to live life and register as a blood stem cell/marrow donor at the event by swabbing your cheek," Be the Match said in the announcement. "We need YOU to help Andrea and thousands of babies, children, and adults who are praying for you to Be The Match!”

