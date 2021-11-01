Robert Durst Indicted For Murder Of First Wife, DA Announces

The Westchester County District Attorney announced that Robert Durst has been indicted for the 1982 murder of his first wife, Kathleen Durst.

Durst, age 78, was charged in an indictment on Monday, Nov. 1, with second-degree murder, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.

He is accused of murdering Kathleen Durst in the Northern Westchester hamlet of South Salem in the Town of Lewisboro on or around Jan. 31, 1982, Rocah said.

Durst was previously charged in a complaint filed on Oct. 19, with second-degree murder, the DA's Office reported.

"When Kathleen Durst disappeared on January 31, 1982, her family and friends were left with pain, anguish and questions that have contributed to their unfaltering pursuit of justice for the last 39 years,” Rocah said in a statement.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Durst was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Susan Berman, a former friend of his.

The DA's Office said the case was handled by the Cold Case Bureau, established in January.

“For nearly four decades there has been a great deal of speculation about this case, much of it fueled by Robert Durst’s own highly publicized statements,” Rocah said. “An indictment is a crucial step in the process of holding wrongdoers accountable for their actions.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.