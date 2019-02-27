Road-Rage Driver Indicted In Fatal Rockland 7-Eleven Assault

A man accused of ramming into a family of eight in front of a 7-Eleven store in Garnerville, killing the pregnant mother, has been indicted by a Rockland County grand jury.

Jason Mendez, 35, of Washingtonville, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 26, on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree and seven counts of attempted murder in the second degree, said Rockland County Acting District Attorney Kevin Gilleece.

“This is a horrifying case of a total stranger running down a defenseless family, leaving the mother dead. His actions should result in him spending the rest of his life in prison," said Gilleece.

The incident took place around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, when Mendez intentionally drove his vehicle, a 2013 Infinity with Texas license plates, across the parking lot of a 7-11 convenience store on Central Highway in Garnerville and crashed the vehicle into a family of eight people, who had been standing on the sidewalk in front of the store, said the DA's office.

The family included children ranging in age from 11 months to 10 years. The mother, Melissa Castillo DeLoatch, 32, died as a result of the injuries she sustained when hit by the Mendez’ vehicle, the DA's office said.

The father and six children were treated for injuries and have since recovered.

Minutes before the incident, Mendez and the father of the family had the verbal altercation over smoking. Mendez then proceeded to enter his vehicle, which was parked in the 7-Eleven parking lot, and drive it into the eight family members, police and witnessed said.

He then reversed the vehicle and drove forward again, striking the family members for a second time, killing the 32-year-old mother, Haverstraw Police said.

The defendant was stopped in the parking lot by officers from the Haverstraw Police Department. When he exited his car, he allegedly pointed a box cutter at the officer and refused to drop the weapon. Mendez was the ultimately tasered and placed under arrest.

After an investigation by the Town of Haverstraw Police Department, the defendant was arrested and charged.

He was arraigned before the Honorable John Grant of the Town of Haverstraw Justice Court and remanded pending future court appearances.

Mendez faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

Executive Assistant District Attorney Stephen Moore is prosecuting the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.