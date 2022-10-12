Road In Region Reopens After Discovery Of Stick Of Dynamite Prompts Closure

This story has been updated.

A road in Westchester County where construction workers found what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite has reopened to traffic, officials reported.

Police responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive in Mamaroneck at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, after construction workers who were doing excavation work located the device, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety announced.

Authorities said the device had wires attached to it.

Officials previously reported that the County Police Hazardous Devices Unit was determining how to safely remove the device.

Mamaroneck Avenue was closed during the investigation and has since reopened as of 3:10 p.m.

