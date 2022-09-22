Reward Offered After 2 Injured, Emaciated Dogs Found In Hudson Valley

Authorities are investigating after two pit bulls, one of them pregnant, were found emaciated and abused, roaming around Westchester County.

The first dog was found at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Mount Vernon, near Seneca Avenue and East 5th Street, according to a Facebook post shared by the Mount Vernon Animal Shelter.

The tan colored female, who was pregnant at the time, was emaciated and had wounds all over her face.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, a second tan colored pit bull was found in the same area. It was also emaciated and suffering from wounds on its face.

Both dogs, named Precious and Grace, were taken to the Mount Vernon Animal Shelter for medical treatment.

Mount Vernon police and the Humane Law Enforcement Unit of the SPCA are investigating, and believe the dogs came from the same household.

New York State Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be called in to 1-866-313-TIPS or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

