Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Nabbed After Hudson Valley Chase In Stolen Vehicle, Police Say
News

Report Of Woman Jumping From Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge Under Investigation

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Dutchess County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a report of a woman jumping from the bridge.
Dutchess County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a report of a woman jumping from the bridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A call of a woman jumping from an area bridge set off a large-scale investigation to find her.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4:30 a.m.,  Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

According to Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the department received a report of a person, possibly a female, jumping from the bridge.

Deputies responded to the bridge and began searching, Watterson said.

"Ground and water searches were conducted with negative results," Watterson said. 

The department is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.