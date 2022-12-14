Report Of Woman Jumping From Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge Under Investigation

A call of a woman jumping from an area bridge set off a large-scale investigation to find her.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

According to Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the department received a report of a person, possibly a female, jumping from the bridge.

Deputies responded to the bridge and began searching, Watterson said.

"Ground and water searches were conducted with negative results," Watterson said.

The department is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

