Registered Sex Offender Convicted Of Abusing Two Girls Reports Move To Pearl River

A registered sex offender convicted of sexually abusing two girls under the age of 10 has reported a move in Rockland County.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert this week to residents in Rockland regarding the residency of 61-year-old Patrick Griffin, who has reported a move from Tupper Lake to South Main Street in Pearl River.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Griffin as a level two threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense."

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Griffin has sexual contact with a 6-year-old and 9-year-old girl in April 1998 in Coxsackie. He was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in November that year and sentenced to a term of between 18 months to three years in prison.

Further info on Griffin from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here.

