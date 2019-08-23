Contact Us
Registered Sex Offender Charged With Rape Of Child Under 13 In Area

Kathy Reakes
Jeremiah C. Hochteil
Jeremiah C. Hochteil Photo Credit: NY Department Of Criminal Justice Services

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for the rape and alleged sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 in the area.

Jeremiah C. Hochteil, of Orange County, was arrested, Wednesday, Aug. 21, following an investigation into the allegations of sexual assault, said Town of Montgomery Police Investigator Stephen Ragni.

According to Ragni, a Montgomery resident, the assault allegedly took place between July and August on more than one occasion.

Hochteil, a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2003 of sexual assault with force, was charged with felony rape and predatory sexual assault of a child for prior convictions.

He is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.

Police are continuing their investigation as there may be other victims.

