Recalls Issued For Select Ointments, Eye Drops Sold At CVS

There has been a national recall of over-the-counter eyedrops and ointments that are sold at CVS.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it is voluntarily recalling a host of products that are sold at CVS Health as a precaution due to fears of the items not being sterile.

“As a precautionary measure, Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility,” the company announced. "The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance. Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death.”

There have been no reported adverse effects from consumers using any of the recalled items. The complete list of recalled items include:

CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free; Item number: 538397

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye; Item number: 317916

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye; Item number: 247887

CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops; Item number: 317914

CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops; Item number: 457802

CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution; Item number: 495334

CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution; Item number: 994883

CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief; Item number: 634634

CVS Health Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use; Item number: 563420

CVS Health Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment; Item number: 881532

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment; Item number: 247881

CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops; Item number: 799143

CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack; Item number: 258587

CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy; Item number: 895160

CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack; Item number: 994881

CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution; Item number: 495301

CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution; Item number: 457791

CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief; Item number: 563442

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief; Item number: 563419

CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free; Item number: 994882

CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting; Item number: 258625

CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief; Item number: 799145

CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops; Item number: 694954

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief; Item number: 968210

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack; Item number: 495323

CVS Health Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops; Item number: 994880

CVS Health Redness Relief; Item number: 317912

CVS Health Redness Relief; Item number: 457799

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief; Item number: 563431

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula; Item number: 247885

The products subject to recall were manufactured and labeled exclusively for CVS Health, and they were only shipped to CVS locations nationwide. Individual locations were notified of the recall on Wednesday, July 10, and the products have since been pulled from shelves.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.