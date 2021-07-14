Recalled Tyson Chicken Products Used In Additional Items, USDA Says

The USDA is cautioning that additional Tyson chicken products that were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination were used in other ready-to-eat products that were sold on store shelves.

Earlier this month, Tyson announced that it was recalling nearly nine million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that could have potentially been adulterated.

This week, Tyson announced that it was expanding its recall to include an additional 500,000 pounds of chicken product.

On Tuesday, July 13, the USDA issued an update on the recall, advising that additional products were used by other establishments and retailers using the recalled chicken.

“Some products bear a different establishment number on the label due to further processing and some products may have been served from the deli counter in retail stores,” the USDA stated.

According to FSIS, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and their newborns.

Less commonly, others outside those risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria affects approximately 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

