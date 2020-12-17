Recall Issued For Trader Joe's Product Due To Possible Health Risk

A popular frozen product sold at some Trader Joe’s grocery stores across the country has been recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The FDA announced that Las Vegas-based Tesoros Trading Co. has recalled certain codes of “Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame” after the contamination was discovered during routine testing.

Products being recalled came in 16-ounce plastic packages and are stamped on the back bottom portion of the packages with: “22LA102 M,” “22LA102 N,” or “22LA102 P..”

The company has removed the affected lots from distribution as the FDA and the company continues to investigate the source of the problem.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves and destroyed, the FDA noted.

According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and their newborns.

Less commonly, others outside those risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria affects approximately 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

