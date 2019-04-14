Recall Issued For Thousands Of Pounds Of Meat, Poultry Wrap, Salad Products

Thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap and salad products have been recalled due to a Listeria monocytogenes scare.

Houston-based Great American Marketing, Inc. announced that that it is recalling approximately 2,329 pounds of potentially contaminated products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled products were produced between March 27 and April 8, FSIS noted.

The recalled items include:

9.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CAESAR SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN & CAESAR DRESSING” with sell-by dates of 04/09/19 through 04/15/19;

10.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CHEF SALAD TURKEY, HAM & CHEESE, WITH RANCH DRESSING” with sell-by dates of 04/09/19 through 04/15/19;

8.1-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CLUB WRAP Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Bacon Bits & Cheese” with sell-by dates of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19;

7.4-oz. plastic sealed carton containing “corner store market CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP Chicken Strips & Cheese with Caesar Dressing” with sell-by dates of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 31680” or “P-31680” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials said the recall was initiated when the FDA notified FSIS that routine testing confirmed the presence of L. monocyogenes in some of the product. There has been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions from consumers that ate the products.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

According to the FSIS, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

