Recall Issued For This Mislabeled Chef Boyardee Product

Thousands of pounds of a popular Chef Boyardee chicken and rice brand are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced over the weekend.

According to the FSIS, Conagara Brands in Pennsylvania is recalling approximately 2,871 pounds of the product labeled as chicken and rice, but which contained beef ravioli. The product was produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019, the organization announced.

The recalled items include 7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls of “Chef Boyardee rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label, and a package code of 210090151050045L, and ‘Best By’ date of Jul082020 on the bottom of the bowl. The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 794” on the bottom of the bowl.

The problem was discovered on March 8 when the company received complaints that bowls of microwave beef ravioli were mislabeled as “chicken with rice & vegetables,” prompting the recall. No reports of adverse reactions or incidents have been reported due to consumption of the items.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ cabinets. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.