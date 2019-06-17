Contact Us
Recall Issued For Some Ragu Pasta Sauces Due To Possible Plastic Fragments

Zak Failla
Mizkan America is recalling an undisclosed amount of cases of Ragu pasta sauce.
Mizkan America is recalling an undisclosed amount of cases of Ragu pasta sauce. Photo Credit: Mizkan America

Check your cabinets.

Mizkan America announced that it is voluntarily recalling an undisclosed amount of Ragu pasta sauces nationwide that may contain fragments of plastic, “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the company, the recall “is at the retail level and all impacted retailer customers have been notified of this voluntary recall” before announcing it publicly. They noted that “retail customers who have not been notified are not impacted by this voluntary recall.”

The recalled items include:

  • Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 ounces, with a “cap code” of JUN0620YU2, and a “best use by” date of June 6, 2020.
  • Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 ounces, with a “cap code” of JUN0520YU2, and a “best use by” date of June 6, 2020.
  • Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 ounces, with a “cap code” of JUN0620YU2, and a “best use by” date of June 6, 2020.
  • Ragu Old World Style Traditional, 66 ounces, with a “cap code” of JUN0420YU2, and a “best use by” date of June 4, 2020.
  • Ragu Old World Style Meat, 66 ounces, with a “cap code” of JUN0520YU2, and a “best use by” date of June 5, 2020.

The recalled products were produced between June 4 and June 8.

Mizkan America noted that “the voluntary recall is limited to the pasta sauces with these specific production codes, which were distributed nationwide.” No other production codes/dates, sizes or varieties of Ragu pasta sauces are impacted by the recall.

