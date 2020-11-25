Recall Issued For Romaine Lettuce Due To E. Coli Risk

The FDA announced that Dole is recalling a vegetable product shipped across the country that could potentially be contaminated with E. coli.

Dole is recalling a number of cases of organic romaine hearts that were sold in packs of three with “Harvested-On” dates of “10-23-20" and “10-26-20," and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts, with “Harvested-On” dates of “10-23-20” and “10-26-20.”

According to the FAD, the recall was conducted due to the possible exposure to Pathogenic E. Coli, which can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting over the course of a week.

No illnesses have been reported from consumers eating the product, which are packed in 12-ounce bags.

The FDA noted that no other Dole products were included in the recall, which does not apply to any bagged or clamshell salad romaine products.

“This precautionary recall notification is being issued due to an isolated instance in which a package of Dole Organic Romaine Hearts – 3 (pack) yielded a positive result for pathogenic non-O157 E.coli STEC in a routine sample collected at a retail store by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development,” the FDA announced in its statement.

“There is no indication at this time that this positive result is related to any illnesses nor consumer complaints and it is not associated with the strains connected to the ongoing outbreaks currently under regulatory investigation.”

