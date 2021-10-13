Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Pork Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Nick’s Famous Bar-B-Q, a Nashville, Tenn., establishment, is recalling approximately 3,140 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) smoked pork barbecue products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes
Nick’s Famous Bar-B-Q, a Nashville, Tenn., establishment, is recalling approximately 3,140 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) smoked pork barbecue products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes Photo Credit: USDA

Thousands of pounds of smoked pork barbecue products shipped to schools are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Tennessee-based Nick's Famous Bar-B-Q is recalling approximately 3,140 pounds of ready-to-eat smoked pork barbecue products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen hickory smoked pork barbecue products were produced on Tuesday, Sept. 7, packaged, and shipped out the following day.

Products subject to recall include 20-pound boxes of “Nick’s FAMOUS Hickory Smoked Pork Bar-B-Q” with a case code of 23452 and a use-by date of 09/2022.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 17863” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials noted that the items were distributed to institutions, including school locations, though it was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during an assessment of the establishment's production records.

No confirmed reports of adverse reaction due to consumption of the products subject to the recall have been announced.

According to FSIS, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and their newborns.

Less commonly, others outside those risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria affects approximately 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.