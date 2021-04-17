Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Ham Product Due To Salmonella Concerns

Thousands of pounds of a ready-to-eat ham product that was distributed to institutions across the country have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Canada-based Olymel S.E.C./L.P. is recalling 6,804 pounds of products that could be contaminated, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced this week.

The ham items subject to recall were packaged on Nov. 5, 2020, and be viewed above.

According to FSIS, 12-pound vacuum-packed “Celebrity Extra Lean Imported Ham 98% Fat-Free” with the following product codes printed on the side of the packaging are being recalled:

20309 11 – 91;

20309 21 – 91;

20309 31 – 91;

20309 41 – 91;

20309 51 – 91.

FSIS noted that the products subject to recall bear Canadian establishment number 180 inside the Canadian inspection mark located below the ingredient list.

The problem was first discovered when FSIS collected a routine product import sample that confirmed positive for the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis­­­. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.