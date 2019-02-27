Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Road-Rage Driver Indicted In Fatal Rockland 7-Eleven Assault
News

Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Deli Meat Products

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Consumers will want to check their refrigerators for packages of black forest ham that have been recalled.
Consumers will want to check their refrigerators for packages of black forest ham that have been recalled. Photo Credit: USDA

Ham lovers need to check their refrigerators before piling up a large sandwich due to a recall of deli ham products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety announced Tuesday, Feb. 26, a recall of more than 13,224 pounds of ready-to-eat deli ham products that may be contaminated with plastic.

The deli ham, sold by weight at deli counters, are sold by the name Market 32 by Price Chopper black forest ham with national juices with a sell-by date of April 8, the department said.

Processed by Sahlen Packing Company, Inc.,  the hams were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 22, when a store received a complaint of extraneous material in a ham product that was produced for retail deli slicing, USDA said.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For a list of recalled items and pictures, click www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.