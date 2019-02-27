Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Deli Meat Products

Ham lovers need to check their refrigerators before piling up a large sandwich due to a recall of deli ham products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety announced Tuesday, Feb. 26, a recall of more than 13,224 pounds of ready-to-eat deli ham products that may be contaminated with plastic.

The deli ham, sold by weight at deli counters, are sold by the name Market 32 by Price Chopper black forest ham with national juices with a sell-by date of April 8, the department said.

Processed by Sahlen Packing Company, Inc., the hams were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 22, when a store received a complaint of extraneous material in a ham product that was produced for retail deli slicing, USDA said.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For a list of recalled items and pictures, click www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls .

