Recall Issued For Raw Whole Poultry Products Produced Without Inspection

Check your freezers.

Pasture Raised Foods, LLC, which was operating as Greener Pastures Chicken, a non-inspected poultry grower in Texas, is recalling an undetermined amount of frozen raw whole poultry products that never received a federal inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall this week.

The recalled products come in varying weight vacuum-sealed packages that contain a whole “Greener Pastures Chicken” with the head and feet removed. The items were produced between Nov. 29 last year through May 24.

According to the USDA, the products do not bear an official USDA mark of inspection but were labeled with establishment number “USDA P-34438” on the product label without authorization. The items were shipped to wholesale, retail, restaurants and individual homes.

The problem arose when FSIS inspection personnel determined that products bearing an unapproved label with a USDA establishment number not consistent with inspected products from Pasture Raised Foods.

The recall has been labeled as a Class I, which means it “ is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Officials warned that the product could be in consumers’ freezers, and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. There have been no reports of adverse reactions in connection to consuming the product.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.